Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Gorilla Minerals (CSE: GOCO) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "GOCO". Gorilla, a mineral exploration company, is the 100% beneficial owner of the New Brenda Property, which covers an area of 10,500 hectares approximately 40 kilometres west of Kelowna, British Columbia.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Gorilla" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_y4ergbg7/Gorilla-Minerals-CSEGOCO-New-Listing

The New Brenda Property, which encompasses many historical claims, is comprised of 16 contiguous mineral claims and has had minimal exploration reporting since the discovery of the nearby original Brenda Mine. Management see opportunity in the project area for near surface "open-pitable" structural gold systems similar to the nearby Elk gold deposit which lies approximately 18 kilometres to the southwest, and porphyry copper gold deposits similar to the adjacent open-pit Brenda Mine, which lies just outside the claim boundary on the northwestern edge of the New Brenda Property.

The nearby Brenda Mine, currently owned by Glencore, closed in 1990 after having produced 2 tonnes of gold, 125 tonnes of silver, 66 tonnes of moly, and 278,000 tonnes of copper.

Gorilla is also a joint holder of the Wels project in the Yukon. The company granted K2 Gold the option to earn a 90% interest in the Wels gold property, and in return has received 1.5 million shares of K2 Gold and $250,000.

The company is currently raising gross proceeds of up to $100,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 1 million units priced at $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of 1 share and 1 warrant exercisable at $0.15.

The shares are trading at $0.195, and with 16.2 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $3.2 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.gorillaminerals.com, contact Scott Sheldon, President, at 604-725-1857 or email scott@gorillaminerals.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com