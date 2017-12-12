United States Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Growth Insights on the US Therapeutic Apheresis Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Product Diversification, Focus on Therapeutic Plasmapheresis and Pathogen-Reduced Platelets Will Be Key to Success

The study covers current and future market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in US therapeutic apheresis market. It breaks down the market into hematology and oncology, neurology, rheumatology, and other therapeutic areas. Therapeutic apheresis has become an essential element of the blood and blood components industry value chain. Hospitals are the primary users of apheresis equipment and solutions; other users include blood banks and dialysis centers. End users include therapeutic apheresis nurses, referring physicians, hematologists, oncologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, nephrologists, cardiologists, and lipidologists.

The study covers standard plasmapheresis or plasma exchange, extracorporeal immunoadsorption, plateletpheresis, red cell exchange, leukapheresis, and lipidpheresis. The two broad product categories are devices and disposables.

The study discusses key trends that are expected to impact the market, including more applications across different therapeutics segments and diversification aimed at long-term growth. The industry is also witnessing a shift as the adoption of apheresis procedures, with more growth possibilities in autoimmune, renal and rare disease therapeutic areas.

The study examines the 2016 market size and presents a forecast through 2021, as well as the current market share of therapeutic areas. It offers a regulatory overview and a look at reimbursement and pricing trends. It also discusses the competitive landscape and the key market players in the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Market Overview

Market Definition

Market Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Value Chain Analysis

3. Market Trends

Market Dynamics

Market Impact of Top Trends

Regulatory Overview

Reimbursement Trends

4. Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

5. Forecast and Trends

Forecast Assumptions

Market Forecast Scenarios

Forecast by Therapeutic Category

Pricing Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

Competitive Environment

Key Vendors to Watch

Key Service Providers to Watch

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Growing Application and Scope of Therapeutic Plasmapheresis

Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Focus on Diversifying Product Applications

Growth Opportunity 3-Pathogen-Reduced Platelets and Plasma

Strategic Imperatives

8. ECP Treatments-Market Insights

ECP Treatments-Market Insights

9. Appendix



