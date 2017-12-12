United States Therapeutic Apheresis Market Report 2017

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Growth Insights on the US Therapeutic Apheresis Market, Forecast to 2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Product Diversification, Focus on Therapeutic Plasmapheresis and Pathogen-Reduced Platelets Will Be Key to Success
The study covers current and future market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities in US therapeutic apheresis market. It breaks down the market into hematology and oncology, neurology, rheumatology, and other therapeutic areas. Therapeutic apheresis has become an essential element of the blood and blood components industry value chain. Hospitals are the primary users of apheresis equipment and solutions; other users include blood banks and dialysis centers. End users include therapeutic apheresis nurses, referring physicians, hematologists, oncologists, rheumatologists, neurologists, nephrologists, cardiologists, and lipidologists.
The study covers standard plasmapheresis or plasma exchange, extracorporeal immunoadsorption, plateletpheresis, red cell exchange, leukapheresis, and lipidpheresis. The two broad product categories are devices and disposables.
The study discusses key trends that are expected to impact the market, including more applications across different therapeutics segments and diversification aimed at long-term growth. The industry is also witnessing a shift as the adoption of apheresis procedures, with more growth possibilities in autoimmune, renal and rare disease therapeutic areas.
The study examines the 2016 market size and presents a forecast through 2021, as well as the current market share of therapeutic areas. It offers a regulatory overview and a look at reimbursement and pricing trends. It also discusses the competitive landscape and the key market players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
2. Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Market Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Value Chain Analysis
3. Market Trends
- Market Dynamics
- Market Impact of Top Trends
- Regulatory Overview
- Reimbursement Trends
4. Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
5. Forecast and Trends
- Forecast Assumptions
- Market Forecast Scenarios
- Forecast by Therapeutic Category
- Pricing Trends
6. Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Environment
- Key Vendors to Watch
- Key Service Providers to Watch
7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Growing Application and Scope of Therapeutic Plasmapheresis
- Growth Opportunity 2-Increasing Focus on Diversifying Product Applications
- Growth Opportunity 3-Pathogen-Reduced Platelets and Plasma
- Strategic Imperatives
8. ECP Treatments-Market Insights
- ECP Treatments-Market Insights
9. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6g8wtl/united_states?w=5
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716