FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

12 December 2017

Director/PDMRShareholding

Save As Your Earn ("SAYE") Plan Grant of Option

FirstGroup plc (the "Company') announces that Jimmy Groombridge, Group Employee Director, has joined the Company's SAYE Plan contributing £80 per month from his net salary. As a result, he has been granted today an option over 3,469 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company at an option price of 83 pence, which represents the maximum possible discount under HM Revenue & Customs rules of 20 percent to the average mid-market closing prices of the Company's shares taken from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange on 15, 16 and 17 November 2018.

The Group Employee Director was able to participate in the FirstGroup SAYE Plan on exactly the same terms as all eligible employees. The related savings contract will commence on 1 February 2018 and the options will become exercisable from 1 February 2021.

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

The Company further announces that Jimmy Groombridge has also joined the SIP, known as 'Buy As You Earn' (BAYE) contributing £150 per month from his gross salary to purchase Partnership Shares. As a result, we have been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the SIP, of the purchase on behalf of the Group Employee Director of 139 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 12 December 2017 at a price of £1.0788 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 18 Matching Shares were also awarded to the Group Employee Director.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2 Inside information

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Jimmy Groombridge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Group Employee Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Options granted under the FirstGroup plc Save As You Earn (SAYE) Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0.83 3,469 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



3,469



£2,880 e) Date of the transaction 12/12/2017 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue