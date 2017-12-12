The global total station marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005129/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global total station market 2017-2021 under their heavy industry library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global total station market segmentation by end-user and product

Technavio's report on the global total station market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, which includes construction, transportation, utilities, mining, oil and gas, and agriculture. The transportation sector in the global total station market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors propelling the market are increasing urbanization, rising demand for mobility-driven infrastructure, and growth in construction investments in various countries.

Based on product, the global total station market has been segmented into manual total stations and robotic total stations. As of 2016, 67% of the market share came from robotic total stations.

"Robotic total stations are the most preferred type of total stations by surveyors while measuring or surveying land on a large scale. They play a key role in the construction of railways, tunnels, bridges, dams, and other huge construction projects. Factors like growing population, urbanization, rapid industrialization, steady economic growth, and rising investments in infrastructure by governments are expected to spur the demand for robotic total stations during the forecast period," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Total station market: competitive vendor landscape

The global total station market is a partially fragmented market with the presence of established vendors. The total station manufacturers mainly focus on adopting strategies, such as product launches, expansions, and strategic acquisitions, to sustain the market competition. Vendors in the global total station market are focusing on developing innovative and advanced solutions. Product innovations by leading players help in sustaining their market share. GENEQ, Leica Geosystems, TOPCON, and Trimble are the key vendors in the global total station market.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Rising investments in construction sector

Increasing investments in oil and gas refineries

Market challenges:

High cost of equipment

Slow growth in mining and exploration activities

Market trends:

Advances in technology

Increasing utilization of total stations in designing process

Get a sample copy of the global total station market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing engineering tools research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005129/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com