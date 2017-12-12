Factory gate prices in the States rose more quickly than expected last month, amid a soaring price of gasoline. Total final demand prices in the US advanced at a 0.4% month-on-month clip in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and were up by 3.1% on a year ago. At the core level, excluding food, energy and trade, prices were ahead by 2.4% year-on-year, the government said, which was one tenth of a percentage higher than in October. Economists had projected increases of 3.0% and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...