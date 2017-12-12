Global Animal Feed Protein Market Report 2017-2022: Technological Advancements to Achieve Superior Quality

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Animal Feed Protein Market, Forecast to 2022" report

The global animal feed protein market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period of 2016 and 2022

The overall growth will be primarily driven by the increased awareness of nutritional benefits of using protein and other micro ingredients in the formulation of animal feed.

The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, but this offers an opportunity for the animal feed industry, as well. Apart from the population growth that will probably lead to increased demand, consumers are demanding more animal protein, particularly as those in developing countries continue to adopt Westernized lifestyles. Consumers are becoming more affluent, thus their ability to afford more meat has increased. However, how much the increasing demand in developing countries will offset the steady increase in mature regions like Europe remains to be seen.

In most countries, regulatory bodies ensure that the feed industry adheres to feed safety, which could be translated to food safety for human consumption. Strict regulations create increased confidence in the quality of feed ingredients manufactured. These regulations are expected to become stronger and have an impact on the market, as governments increasingly work toward ensuring food security and safety.



Furthermore, globalization gives rise to increased international trade, which means that countries need to offer good product quality to stay competitive in the global market. More collaboration is expected in the industry, to ensure that issues are tackled globally. Most large participants have a global presence, which offers the participants an understanding of the regulations in different countries.



Of all protein sources, Soymeal, a product from the most popular oilseed soya bean, has the highest amount of crude protein. Hence, it is in great demand, particularly in China, the largest importer of soya beans.



In addition, feed ingredient manufacturers are likely to try to stay competitive by means of innovation and new product development, which will be achievable through increased investment in R&D. This, in turn, would provide more evidence that can support market growth.



In addition, market participants that go the extra mile to provide technical support will have a competitive advantage, as farmers look for information on not just the know how' but also the do how'. Animal feed protein market is a highly fragmented market, with Sojaprotein and Wilmar garnering a significant market share due to their wide product portfolio, with offerings in almost all segments, and their global presence.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology

Research Scope

Market Definitions

Research Aims and Objectives

Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

Market Overview

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Global Market Overview

Global Animal Feed Protein Market by Major Feedstock

Market Distribution Channels

4. Industry Challenges And Trends

The Challenge

Socioeconomic Environment-The Influence of Economic Development

Socioeconomic Environment-The Dynamics of Cereal Supply and Demand in APAC

Socioeconomic Environment-The Influence of GDP Growth

5. Drivers And Restraints-Total Animal Feed Protein Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

6. Forecasts And Trends-Total Animal Feed Protein Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Forecast Assumption

Global-Unit Shipment Forecast

Global-Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion

Europe-Unit Shipment Forecast

APAC-Unit Shipment Forecast

North America-Unit Shipment Forecast

South America-Unit Shipment Forecast

RoW-Unit Shipment Forecast

Global-Unit Shipment Forecast by Region

Global-Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Discussion

Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market

The Rise of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Applications

7. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Animal Feed Protein Market

Market Share

Competitive Environment

Competitive Factors and Assessment

8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

Growth Opportunity-Technological Advancements to Achieve Superior Quality

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Animal Feed Protein Sources

Global Animal Feed Protein Market by Major Feedstock

Soybean Meal

Fish Meal

10. Problem Statement

Critical Issues

11. Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources

Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Fermented Vegetable Protein Sources

Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Fish Meal Replacers

Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Insect Meal

Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Algae

Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Natural Gas

12. Select Company Profiles

Company Profile-Hamlet Protein

Company Profile-CJ Cheiljedang Corporation

Company Profile-Nutraferma, Inc.

Company Profile-Evershining Ingredient Co., Ltd.

Company Profile-Beijing Gold-Tide Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Company Profile-Imcopa Food Ingredients

Company Profile-Wilmar International Ltd.

Company Profile-Selecta

Company Profile-Sojaprotein

Company Profile-ShanDong Langshi Insect Industry Co., Ltd.

Company Profile-Tianjin Changzhen International Trading Co., Ltd.

Company Profile-DSM

Company Profile-TerraVia Holdings Inc.

Company Profile-Unibio

Company Profile-Calysta, Inc.

13. The Last Word

The Last Word-Three Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer

14. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Companies in Others





