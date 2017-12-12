Global Animal Feed Protein Market Report 2017-2022: Technological Advancements to Achieve Superior Quality

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Animal Feed Protein Market, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global animal feed protein market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period of 2016 and 2022
The overall growth will be primarily driven by the increased awareness of nutritional benefits of using protein and other micro ingredients in the formulation of animal feed.
The food industry is expected to face the challenge of feeding more than 9 billion people by 2050, but this offers an opportunity for the animal feed industry, as well. Apart from the population growth that will probably lead to increased demand, consumers are demanding more animal protein, particularly as those in developing countries continue to adopt Westernized lifestyles. Consumers are becoming more affluent, thus their ability to afford more meat has increased. However, how much the increasing demand in developing countries will offset the steady increase in mature regions like Europe remains to be seen.
In most countries, regulatory bodies ensure that the feed industry adheres to feed safety, which could be translated to food safety for human consumption. Strict regulations create increased confidence in the quality of feed ingredients manufactured. These regulations are expected to become stronger and have an impact on the market, as governments increasingly work toward ensuring food security and safety.
Furthermore, globalization gives rise to increased international trade, which means that countries need to offer good product quality to stay competitive in the global market. More collaboration is expected in the industry, to ensure that issues are tackled globally. Most large participants have a global presence, which offers the participants an understanding of the regulations in different countries.
Of all protein sources, Soymeal, a product from the most popular oilseed soya bean, has the highest amount of crude protein. Hence, it is in great demand, particularly in China, the largest importer of soya beans.
In addition, feed ingredient manufacturers are likely to try to stay competitive by means of innovation and new product development, which will be achievable through increased investment in R&D. This, in turn, would provide more evidence that can support market growth.
In addition, market participants that go the extra mile to provide technical support will have a competitive advantage, as farmers look for information on not just the know how' but also the do how'. Animal feed protein market is a highly fragmented market, with Sojaprotein and Wilmar garnering a significant market share due to their wide product portfolio, with offerings in almost all segments, and their global presence.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, And Methodology
- Research Scope
- Market Definitions
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Research Methodology
3. Market Overview
- Market Overview
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Global Market Overview
- Global Animal Feed Protein Market by Major Feedstock
- Market Distribution Channels
4. Industry Challenges And Trends
- The Challenge
- Socioeconomic Environment-The Influence of Economic Development
- Socioeconomic Environment-The Dynamics of Cereal Supply and Demand in APAC
- Socioeconomic Environment-The Influence of GDP Growth
5. Drivers And Restraints-Total Animal Feed Protein Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
6. Forecasts And Trends-Total Animal Feed Protein Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Unit Forecast Assumption
- Global-Unit Shipment Forecast
- Global-Unit Shipment Forecast Discussion
- Europe-Unit Shipment Forecast
- APAC-Unit Shipment Forecast
- North America-Unit Shipment Forecast
- South America-Unit Shipment Forecast
- RoW-Unit Shipment Forecast
- Global-Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Global-Unit Shipment Forecast by Region Discussion
- Global Animal Feed Ingredients Market
- The Rise of Insect-based Protein for Animal Feed Applications
7. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Animal Feed Protein Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
8. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
- Growth Opportunity-Technological Advancements to Achieve Superior Quality
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. Animal Feed Protein Sources
- Global Animal Feed Protein Market by Major Feedstock
- Soybean Meal
- Fish Meal
10. Problem Statement
- Critical Issues
11. Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources
- Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Fermented Vegetable Protein Sources
- Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Fish Meal Replacers
- Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Insect Meal
- Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Algae
- Emerging Animal Feed Protein Sources-Natural Gas
12. Select Company Profiles
- Company Profile-Hamlet Protein
- Company Profile-CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
- Company Profile-Nutraferma, Inc.
- Company Profile-Evershining Ingredient Co., Ltd.
- Company Profile-Beijing Gold-Tide Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Company Profile-Imcopa Food Ingredients
- Company Profile-Wilmar International Ltd.
- Company Profile-Selecta
- Company Profile-Sojaprotein
- Company Profile-ShanDong Langshi Insect Industry Co., Ltd.
- Company Profile-Tianjin Changzhen International Trading Co., Ltd.
- Company Profile-DSM
- Company Profile-TerraVia Holdings Inc.
- Company Profile-Unibio
- Company Profile-Calysta, Inc.
13. The Last Word
- The Last Word-Three Big Predictions
- Legal Disclaimer
14. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- List of Companies in Others
Companies Mentioned
- Beijing Gold-Tide Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
- Calysta, Inc.
- CJ Cheiljedang Corporation
- DSM
- Evershining Ingredient Co., Ltd.
- Hamlet Protein
- Imcopa Food Ingredients
- Nutraferma, Inc.
- Selecta
- ShanDong Langshi Insect Industry Co., Ltd.
- Sojaprotein
- TerraVia Holdings Inc.
- Tianjin Changzhen International Trading Co., Ltd.
- Unibio
- Wilmar International Ltd.
