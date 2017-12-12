Gecko Biomedical ("Gecko"), a privately-owned life science company developing innovative polymers to support tissue reconstruction, announced today it has been named to the FierceMedTech 2017 Fierce 15 list of medical technology companies, designating it as one of the most promising private companies in the industry developing innovative medical technologies.

Gecko Biomedical has a proprietary technology platform composed of fully synthetic light-activated polymers that can be 'printed' on living tissue inside and outside the body. Each polymer has unique chemical and physical properties, including high viscosity, hydrophobicity and on-demand curing, and, once 'printed', the polymers are biodegradable, biocompatible and elastic, complying with the dynamics of the tissues where they have been applied.

In June 2017, the company received CE Mark approval for SETALUM Sealant, Gecko Biomedical's first product, and it recently revealed its plans to build out the technology platform for cardiovascular, bone, nerve, ophthalmological and urological applications.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of Gecko Biomedical, said: "Inclusion on this prestigious list and the recognition of our unique technology platform is an honor, and we are elated to have been chosen by FierceMedTech for our work in 2017. We will continue to move forward with our efforts to expand our portfolio of products with our innovative product development model and to bring our first product, SETALUM Sealant, to market."

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being "fierce" championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceMedTech's sixth annual Fierce 15 selection. The full list of Fierce 15 companies can be found online here.

FierceMedTech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, and inclusion is based on a variety of factors, such as the strength of a company's technology, its partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About Gecko Biomedical

Gecko Biomedical is a privately-owned life science company based in Paris, France that is dedicated to the rapid development and commercialization of a unique biopolymer platform to address various unmet clinical needs.

The company's platform is based on a proprietary polymer family with unique properties including superior biocompatibility, tunable bioresorbability, and adjustable tissue adherence. Furthermore, the polymer hydrophobicity, high viscosity and controlled "on demand" curing enables a unique and controlled delivery to targeted tissues or the creation of scaffolds.

Gecko Biomedical's first product, SETALUMTM Sealant, is an innovative polymer dedicated for tissue reconstruction. It is targeted to vascular reconstruction as an initial indication. Its structure is tunable, allowing customization for various applications and tissue types. The polymer is part of a biopolymer platform family that is fully industrialized and highly versatile, with potential novel applications in other fields of tissue reconstruction such as guided tissue repair, and the field of localized drug delivery.

The Company's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co-founded the company in 2013, alongside Christophe Bancel and Bernard Gilly from the iBionext Network. For more information, please visit: www.geckobiomedical.com.

