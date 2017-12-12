The latest market research report by Technavio on the global transparent digital signage marketpredicts a CAGR of around 29% during the period 2017-2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005140/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global transparent digital signage market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global transparent digital signage market by end-user (retail, automobile, and media and entertainment) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global transparent digital signage market, according to Technavio researchers:

Minimum amount of power consumption: a major market driver

In 2016, the retail segment dominated the market by occupying almost 36% share

The Americas dominated the global transparent digital signage market with more than 55% share in 2016

BenQ, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Planar Systems are the leading players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Minimum amount of power consumption: a major market driver

Minimum amount of power consumption is one of the major factors driving the global transparent digital signage market. A transparent digital signage screen is the combination of touchscreen and a glass window. These display screens are manufactured based on the ultra-thin design and are more flexible compared to the normal screens. The advantage of transparent digital displays is that they consume a minimum amount of power. Transparent digital signage consumes only 10% of the power needed to run a conventional LCD screen. These displays are not used on TV, but they are used in signage applications.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for displays research, "Transparent digital displays use ambient light during the day and then change the light mode to a more conventional dark background as a night-time mode. Transparent digital signage provides powerful customer engagement due to which it being used both by organizations as well as advertisement firms."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest transparent digital signage market

Technavio researchers anticipate high growth for the global transparent digital signage market in the Americas due to the increased adoption for high-resolution display advertisements in the retail industry. The US is the largest revenue-contributing country in the region. Enterprises, especially in North America, are constantly integrating transparent digital signage into promotional and advertising campaigns. In South America, Brazil is showing impressive growth in the adoption of transparent digital signage.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global transparent digital signage market is concentrated and includes global vendors and local vendors. The intense competition, innovative technologies, and the customization in consumer preferences creates a challenging environment for the vendors in the market. To lead and succeed with technological advances, vendors are expected to distinguish their products and services through customization and quality. BenQ, LG Electronics, Panasonic, and Planar Systems are the key vendors of transparent digital signage in the global market. Many local vendors are entering the market with low-cost displays, posing stiff competition for the existing vendors.

Get a sample copy of the global transparent digital signage market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing displays research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005140/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com