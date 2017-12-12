

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler has announced a voluntary recall of about 25,823 model year 2017-2018 Jeep Compasses.



The vehicles were recalled to fix an issue where drivers cannot adjust the brightness of the backlighting for the Instrument Panel Cluster. An instrument cluster that is too bright, and cannot be dimmed, can reduce the driver's ability to see at night, increasing the risk of a crash.



These vehicles, therefore, fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 101, 'Controls and Displays.'



Chrysler will repair the vehicles free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 10, 2018.



