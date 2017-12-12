Dovre Group Plc ANNOUNCEMENT 12.12.2017 Dovre Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 12.12.2017 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 12.12.2017 Bourse trade Buy Share DOV1V Amount 20 000 Shares Average price/ share 0,2817 EUR Total cost 5 634,00 EUR Dovre Group Plc now holds a total of 73 999 shares including the shares repurchased on 12.12.2017 On behalf of Dovre Group Plc Nordea Bank AB (publ), Finnish Branch Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki For more information, please contact: Dovre Group Plc Patrick von Essen, CEO of Dovre Group Plc Tel. 020 436 2000 patrick.essen@dovregroup.com www.dovregroup.com



