Regulatory News:

Groupe SEB (Paris:SK):

Following the first transaction concluded on the 28 July 2017, SEB SA has purchased on December 7, 2017, a volume of 30,000 American call options, over 30,000 SEB shares.

The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on 17 November 2021.

Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may achieve further similar transactions and, in order to do this, leaves an order on the market.

Issuer SEB S.A. Issuer ID Code 969500WP61NBK098AC47 Transaction Date 07/12/2017 Underlying financial instrument ID Code Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK Buy Sell Buy Option Forward American call options Number of options shares 30,000 options for 30,000 shares Maturity 17/11/2021 Currency Euro Market Over The Counter Objective Hedging of 2021 ORNAE

2018 SCHEDULE

January 23, after trading

2017 provisional sales

March 1, before trading

2017 sales and results May 16

Annual General Meeting

July 25, before trading

H1 2018 sales and results April 26, after trading

Q1 2018 sales and financial data October 25, after trading

9-month 2018 sales and financial data

Find us on www.groupeseb.com

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 250 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. As of December 31 2016, Groupe SEB has around 32,900 employees worldwide.

SEB SA

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,169,049 Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005620/en/

Contacts:

Investor Analyst Relations

Groupe SEB

Financial Communication and

Investor Relations

or

Isabelle Posth and Raphaël Hoffstetter

Campus SEB 112 chemin du Moulin Carron

69130 Ecully France

comfin@groupeseb.com

Tél. +33 (0) 4 72 18 16 40

or

Media Relations

Image Sept

Caroline Simon

caroline.simon@image7.fr

Claire Doligez

cdoligez@image7.fr

Isabelle Dunoyer de Segonzac

isegonzac@image7.fr

Tél. +33 (0) 1 53 70 74 70