Following the first transaction concluded on the 28 July 2017, SEB SA has purchased on December 7, 2017, a volume of 30,000 American call options, over 30,000 SEB shares.
The acquisition of the call options is aimed at partially hedging SEB S.A.'s obligations of delivery of existing own shares or its payment obligations, in connection with the potential exercise of the exchange rights under its "ORNAE" (bonds redeemable in cash and/or existing shares) maturing on 17 November 2021.
Subject to market conditions, SEB S.A. may achieve further similar transactions and, in order to do this, leaves an order on the market.
|Issuer
|SEB S.A.
|Issuer ID Code
|969500WP61NBK098AC47
|Transaction Date
|07/12/2017
|Underlying financial instrument ID Code
|Code ISIN FR0000121709 SK
|Buy Sell
|Buy
|Option Forward
|American call options
|Number of options shares
|30,000 options for 30,000 shares
|Maturity
|17/11/2021
|Currency
|Euro
|Market
|Over The Counter
|Objective
|Hedging of 2021 ORNAE
2018 SCHEDULE
|
January 23, after trading
March 1, before trading
|
May 16
July 25, before trading
|
April 26, after trading
|
October 25, after trading
World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates in nearly 150 countries with a unique portfolio of top brands including Tefal, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, and Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling some 250 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. As of December 31 2016, Groupe SEB has around 32,900 employees worldwide.
