Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2018.
January 23, 2018
2017 Annual revenues (after market)
March 15, 2018
2017 Annual results (before market)
April 12, 2018
2018 First quarter revenues (after market)
May 29, 2018
Annual shareholders' meeting
June 6, 2018
Dividend distribution
July 26, 2018
2018 Interim revenues and interim results (after market)
October 18, 2018
2018 Third quarter revenues (after market)
January 24, 2019
2018 Annual revenues (after market)
Next update: 2017 Annual revenues January 23, 2018 after market close
About Vetoquinol
Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.
As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.
Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employs 2,154 people.
Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).
For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com
