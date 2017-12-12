Regulatory News:

Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO) published its calendar of financial communication for 2018.

January 23, 2018 2017 Annual revenues (after market) March 15, 2018 2017 Annual results (before market) April 12, 2018 2018 First quarter revenues (after market) May 29, 2018 Annual shareholders' meeting June 6, 2018 Dividend distribution July 26, 2018 2018 Interim revenues and interim results (after market) October 18, 2018 2018 Third quarter revenues (after market) January 24, 2019 2018 Annual revenues (after market)

Next update: 2017 Annual revenues January 23, 2018 after market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. Vetoquinol employs 2,154 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212005083/en/

Contacts:

VETOQUINOL

Investor Relations

Marie-Josée Aubry-Rota, Tel: +33 (0)3 84 62 59 88

relations.investisseurs@vetoquinol.com

or

KEIMA COMMUNICATION

Investor Media Relations

Emmanuel Dovergne, Tel: +33 (0)1 56 43 44 63

emmanuel.dovergne@keima.fr