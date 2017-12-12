Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

To meet the expectations of customers who are increasingly connected and looking for new features, the G La Galerie centers offer a range of interactive services and events for all ages and all tastes. Spotlight on some of the initiatives making it possible to enhance their day-to-day and shopping experience:

ONLINE SHOPPING LISTS AND RECIPES: FINE DINING AT HOME IS JUST ONE CLICK AWAY!

The centers are offering opportunities for visitors to take part in free cookery classes organized by L'Atelier des Chefs. From demonstrations by Michelin star chefs to practical exercises and sweet and savory tasting sessions, visitors can reveal their culinary talents. All the ingredients for recipes for aspiring chefs to take home with them are just one click away on the La Galerie and Casino Drive website thanks to the partnership withGéant Casino. In a truly multichannel environment, the G La Galerie centers are making day-to-day life easier for customers while offering them a diverse selection of fun experiences.

PERSONALIZED SHOPPING AND MAKEOVER WORKSHOPS TO BE SHARED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

At certain centers, customers can benefit from the services of an image coach. During a dedicated appointment, the coach carries out a beauty and hair review and then proposes a shopping and makeover session. Customers are offered a selection of beauty treatments (hair and makeup), before visiting the center's partner retailers to try on a new outfit, which they will be able to buy if they like. Before and after photos, posted on social media, enable customers to share this special moment

REAL AND VIRTUAL WORKSHOPS FOR LEGO FANS

To the great delight of fans of the little building blocks, several G La Galerie centers are organizing Lego workshops with models, building tables and digital devices to try out the latest Lego games. Visitors are invited to immortalize this moment by posing with giant Lego figures and sharing this on social media. Fans of the mythical brand will be able to enjoy a fun time with their family and then add to their own collection at the stores selling Lego in the La Galerie center.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At June 30, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,108 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 174.6 million on an annualized basis. At June 30, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At June 30, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

About G La Galerie

G La Galerie is the first transversal shopping center brand, launched in 2015 by Mercialys at all its centers in France. A strong, differentiating identity that supports its customer journey, while showcasing partner retailers and brands, further strengthening its centers' commercial visibility and clear positioning, both in-store and online.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys shelf registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2016 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

