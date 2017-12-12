Medical Sterilization Equipment Market CAGR of 7.15% by Value During 2017 - 2022 | ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Medical sterilization equipment industry has been growing rapidly owing to rise in number of surgical procedures and increase in per capita expenditure on healthcare. Globally, the growth in medical sterilization equipment market is driven by growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

"Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022", global market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 7.15% by value during 2017 - 2022, chiefly driven by increase in surgical procedures in conjunction with increasing occurrences of inveterate ailments and growing incidences of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs).

Among the modes of sterilization, low temperature sterilization equipment is projected to witness fastest growth. Among the regions, North America followed by Asia Pacific is predicted to advance at the highest rate, mainly driven by large population base, rapid economic development and high per capita expenditure on healthcare.

The report titled "Medical Sterilization Equipment Market By Mode (High Temperature, Low Temperature, Radiation), Services (In-House, Contact), End-User Industry (2017 Edition): Forecast to 2022" has covered and analysed the potential of Global Medical Sterilization Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Medical Sterilization Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

