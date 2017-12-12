The global acetone market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% from 2017-2021, according to a new market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212006005/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global acetone market 2017-2021 under their chemicals and materials library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global acetone market segmentation by end-user and geography

Technavio's report on the global acetone market analyses the business dimensions and presents a comprehensive breakdown in terms of market segmentation by end-user, including industrial sector, cosmetics industry, and pharmaceuticals. As projected in 2016, more than 57% of the market share originated from the industrial sector.

Based on geography, the global acetone market has been segmented into APAC, EMEA, and the Americas. As of 2016, around 41% of the market share came from APAC.

"The global acetone market is closely associated with its feedstock phenol, as the majority of acetone produced nowadays is phenol's co-product. The global acetone market is expected to record a steady growth during the forecast period. The global acetone market by Bisphenol A derivative will be driven by the growth of the automotive and construction sectors in APAC. The growing demand and up-coming capacity for Bisphenol A will result in the robust need for acetone in the region," says Ajay Adikhari, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Global acetone market: competitive vendor landscape

The global acetone market is vastly fragmented with small and large vendors. It functions in a highly competitive market. The market is dominated by large global vendors, including BASF, CEPSA, The Dow Chemical Company, INEOS, and Royal Dutch Shell. These players have vast geographical existence with production units situated worldwide. There is an ample number of small regional vendors in the market. The strong competition and the decreasing profit margins create significant risk factors in the vendors' operations.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Other topics covered in the report:

Market drivers:

Growing demand for epoxy resins in wind energy sector spurs consumption of BPA

Increasing demand from dermatologists

Market challenges:

Growing demand for bio-solvent

Harmful health effects of acetone exposure

Market trends:

Growing use of polycarbonate (manufactured using BPA) in automotive industry

New plant establishments and capacity expansions in China

Get a sample copy of the global acetone market report free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing specialty chemicals research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212006005/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com