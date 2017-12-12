GlaxoSmithKline has presented promising new data from the dose expansion phase of the Dreamm-1 study of GSK2857916, an anti-B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) antibody-drug conjugate to treat blood cancer. The FTSE 100 drugmaker said that in the study of 35 heavily pre-treated multiple myeloma patients, the monotherapy demonstrated a 60% response rate and a median progression free survival of 7.9 months. Multiple myeloma is the second most common blood cancer in the United States, and is generally ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...