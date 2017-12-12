Novel patent-protected biological agriculture products provider Plant Health Care updated the market on its 'new technology' business on Tuesday, confirming a fifth major agricultural/seed company had now signed an agreement to evaluate its 'Innatus 3G' product. The AIM-traded company said that meant all five of the top agricultural and seed corporations were now testing Innatus 3G in the field. Four of these companies had now started field trials of Innatus 3G in Brazil for the control of Asian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...