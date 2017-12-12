Business software, cloud solutions and managed services provider K3 Business Technology updated the market on its trading for the 17 months to 30 November on Tuesday, as well as the results of its operational resource review. The AIM-traded company confirmed that trading over the remainder of the financial period to 30 November had been in line with management expectations. New customers signed since 30 June included Barratts, Eton Shirts, Lifestyle Sports and Littlewoods, with the board ...

