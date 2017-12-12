Medtec Europe 2018 Expands Industry Association Partners to Become Most Connected and Innovative Medtec Event To Date

AMSTERDAM, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

UBM is delighted to announce the addition of industry association VDE DGBMT (German Society for Biomedical Engineering) as a key event partner for Medtec Europe 2018, alongside a strengthened partnership with Fraunhofer IPA and Landesmesse Stuttgart to deliver the second Medical Device Manufacturing Conference. These, along with its existing partnerships, will help ensure that Medtec Europe 2018 continues to lead as a hub of medical technology trends.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/583011/UBM_Logo.jpg )

Returning to the Messe Stuttgart, Stuttgart, Germany, 17-19 April 2018, Medtec Europe promises to be at the forefront of industry innovation and new product development, delivering new initiatives in addition to the established event features such as the Medtec Europe Insight Theatres, and onsite seminars.

VDE DGBMT will play an integral role in the 2018 event by making their expertise in the biomedical and medtech industries available to attendees and exhibitors through on-site information and activities. Medtec Europe will also expand its existing collaboration with VDI (Vereinigung Deutscher Ingenieure), providing a unique platform for young professionals where the next generation of innovators from the medtech industry can collaborate and network.

Medtec Europe will continue its partnership this year with VDMA (Verband Deutscher Maschinen- und Anlagenbau) in order to share industry knowledge and build the growing professional networks in the European medtech industry.

Additionally, the Medical Device Manufacturing Conference (in cooperation with Landesmesse Stuttgart and Fraunhofer IPA) will host its first full conference, Medical Device Manufacturing Innovations. This forum is targeted at decision makers from R&D, medical engineers and product developers and is offered in parallel to the full Medtec Europe 2018 programme.

Alongside the well-known Medtec Meetings Matchmaking Programme and Breakfast Session, Medtec Europe 2018 will bring a new and enhanced Start-Up Academy and laser sharp focus on relevant topics through the Medtec Insights Theatres. The Smart Health and Smart Manufacturing area also promises to be an event highlight attracting new visitors, with the introduction of zones that will showcase technology in 3D printing, robotics, smart health, health sensors, wearable devices and efficient battery & power. The Medtec Insights Theatres will feature many of these core areas, focusing on the latest challenges and innovations in the industry with an unrivalled line-up of top speakers as well as product demonstrations from leading exhibitors, including KOCH Pac-Systeme GmbH in the Smart Demo area.

"For years, the Medtec Europe event in Stuttgart has been a welcome industry get-together where we not only harness new energy to advance existing projects with our customers, but also establish new customer relationships," said René Heilmann, Head of Marketing at Freudenberg Medical. "Particularly attractive is the mix of visitors from the medical technology and pharmaceutical industry. The international audience and positive atmosphere makes us delighted to come back to Medtec Europe in 2018."

With a comprehensive agenda that captures the challenges and opportunities in the medical technology industry, and presentations from renowned industry experts, Medtec Europe will once again provide over 7,000 attendees and more than 600 exhibitors from 70 countries, with the opportunity to make contacts and meet potential partners while sharing ideas, discovering, experiencing and sourcing products & services from all stages of production, to create the next generation of medical devices.

Key to this year's focus on smart manufacturing will be a smart production line coupled with connected machines and production steps, showcasing the latest trends and innovations in connected manufacturing technology and techniques. Medtec Europe believes that advanced manufacturing technology and smart health are rapidly transforming the competitive landscape and aims to provide participants new tools and insights into these exciting developments. Exhibitors and manufacturers wishing to participate can find more information at http://www.medteceurope.com/europe.

"In 2018 Medtec Europe has a renewed focus not only on the benefits of collaboration and partnership, but also on smart and connected health, cementing its place as a hub for innovation within this transforming and connected industry " said Anne Schumacher, Brand Director, UBM. "We are excited to unveil our new initiatives that will not only enable visitors and exhibitors to make long lasting industry connections but will also give them the chance to experience first-hand the most cutting edge innovation and technology within the medical technology industry."

For more information, and to register for Medtec Europe 2018, please visit: http://www.medteceurope.com/europe/

About Medtec Europe

Medtec Europe is the preeminent medical technology platform showcasing the key trends and insights across the entire supply chain of the medical technology industry. Medtec Europe brings together companies in the medical device supply chain in order to share ideas, meet partners, and discover, experience and source products & services from all stages of production in order to create the next generation of medical devices.

About Medtec

Through exhibitions, conferences and online communities, Medtec brings together more than 50,000 medical professionals each year to network, identify business opportunities and expand the global market. Medtec hosts events in Europe, Japan, China and USA. Medtec also provides an online buyer & supplier directory at qmed.com.

For more information visit: http://www.medteceurope.com

About UBM EMEA

UBM EMEA connects people and creates opportunities for companies across five continents to develop new business, meet customers, launch new products, promote their brands, and expand their market. Through premier brands such as Medtec, CPhI, TFM&A, Internet World, IFSEC, MD&M, Cruise Shipping Miami, the Concrete Show, and many others, UBM EMEA exhibitions, conferences, awards programs, publications, Websites, and training and certification programs are an integral part of the marketing plans of companies across more than 20 industry sectors.

The UBM plc. annual schedule of medical events includes:

MD&M West (06 - 08 February 2018)

Medtec Europe (17 - 19 April, 2018)

Medtec Japan (18 - 20 April 2018)

BIOMED Boston (18 - 19 April 2018)

Medtec China (26 - 27 September 2018)

UBM EMEA is committed to the continual improvement of sustainability

To ensure long term profitability, UBM EMEA aims to be a leader in sustainable business, aligning all key business decisions with our sustainability strategy. UBM EMEA sees it as fundamental that we are conscious of the impact that our actions have on the environment and the communities in which we operate. UBM EMEA strives to manage its impact by ensuring that the principles of sustainability are at the core of all our activities. A corner stone to our journey towards sustainability is our certification to the ISO 20121 Sustainable Event Management System. UBM EMEA is one of the first major organisers to successfully implement and certify our sustainable event management system against the International Standard ISO 20121.



For media enquiries, please contact:

Jantje Technau

TogoRun

T: +44-(0)-20-8618-2752

E: j.technau@togorun.com

