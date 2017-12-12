The South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) has called on the country's government for more PV support. Energy specialist, Chris Ahlfeldt comments on the five point PV plan, which envisages 1.5 GW of new installs annually, and the creation of 55,000 jobs. He also discusses the ongoing issue of the 27 unsigned PPAs, and the bottlenecks in the market.

Speaking of the positive benefits of solar at Energy Indaba, held last week in Johannesburg, SAPVIA chairperson Davin Chown unveiled a five point action plan to boost the renewable energy. Top of the wish list was an annual installation rate of 1.5 GW of PV.

Looking at the current installed capacity, however, there is a lot to be done before this goal can be achieved.

Based on Bloomberg New Energy Finance's (BNEF's) installation figures, South Africa is on track to install just 320 MW this year, which would represent a decrease of 13% on 2016. Meanwhile, by the end of 2016, cumulative installations had reached 1.47 GW, according to the country's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The PV association could not be reached for comment. Chris Ahlfeldt, energy specialist at Blue Horizon Energy Consulting Services tells pv magazine, however, "SAPVIA's 5 point plan is a proactive approach to highlight the opportunity the solar sector presents for government to help meet its goals of inclusive economic growth and job creation.

"Whether or not 1.5GW/yr is realistic depends on SAPVIA's assumptions for growth in customer demand, the role of other generation sources in helping meet this demand, and the decommissioning rate of Eskom's current generation fleet as many of Eskom's current power plants are nearing the end of their planned operational lifetime."

Regarding government support for solar in South Africa, Ahlfeldt says that some areas have been more supportive than others. However, it is currently primarily focused on the ruling party's National Conference in mid-December.

"Depending on the results of the election, the new ANC leadership will play a significant role in setting the direction for the energy industry and holding state owned enterprises like Eskom ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...