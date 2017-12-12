North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market to 2025: Axles, Suspensions, Brakes, and Driveline Components to Grow from $1.57 Billion in 2016 to $2.39 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market Analysis 2016-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market study covering axles, suspensions, brakes, and driveline components offers an executive overview of the industry with volume and revenue forecast into 2025. It examines key trends in the North American trucking industry that will impact axles, suspensions, brakes, and drivelines.
The study finds that notwithstanding price increases in components owing to technological upgrades and rising production costs, the heavy-duty truck select chassis components marketcomprising axles, suspensions, driveline and brakesis expected to grow from $1.57 Billion to $2.39 Billion by 2025. The axles market will experience the largest revenue growth at a 5.7% CAGR over the said years. While sales for the total heavy-duty truck market is expected to stay at current levels, the penetration of hybrid electric vehicles is anticipated to increase steadily at a CAGR of 46% from 2016 to 2025.
Shrinking city spaces and emission tolerance levels, along with rising societal focus on health, wellness, and wellbeing, are propelling trucks toward driver-independent technologies and electrified powertrains. Electrification of the powertrain will have a significant impact on driveline component architecture. Frost & Sullivan's annual heavy-duty fleet manager survey revealed that 16-17% of fleets currently have/plan to have diesel-electric hybrid trucks.
The fleet managers were willing to consider a premium of up to $34,000 for hybrid trucks. By 2025, nearly 4.6% of the heavy-duty trucks are expected to be hybrid/full-electric but this would require major advancements in battery technology. In this context, E-axles are a new technology, which is gaining traction for heavy-duty trucking applications. Further, the advent of in-wheel motors can eliminate the need for driveline, axles, and brakes. Thus, suppliers of these components must begin to invest in diversification to ensure survival post 2035.
Chassis component suppliers will have to position their product strategy in line with the industry trends of electrification and digitization. Component design/architecture will need to be compatible with electric vehicle architectures. Integration of connected smart' capabilities to hitherto low-technology components of axles, suspensions, drivelines, and brakes will help improve profitability of these component suppliers through value addition.
Electrification of the powertrain threatens the very presence of conventional components like axles and drivelines in the truck. Suppliers have to diversify product portfolio to mitigate the risk of these components becoming redundant in the future. Over the medium term, light weighting will be a crucial operational strategy adopted by fleets. Suppliers have to seek to deliver value on this front in order to demand product price premiums. Further, as the industry moves toward a truck-as-a-service model, component suppliers will have to be equipped to be a solution provider in new and more diverse ways than just product and aftermarket parts sales.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Impact of Top Mega Trends on HD Truck Chassis Components
- Key Trends Impacting Select Chassis Components
- Drivers for the Thrust Toward Electrification of HD Trucks
- HD Truck Market Forecast
- NA HD Truck Select Chassis Component Market Size, 2016-2025
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology
- Research Scope
- Research Aims and Objectives
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Research Background
- Research Methodology
- Key OEMs Compared in this Study
3. Definitions and Segmentation
- Commercial Vehicle Definitions and Vehicle Segmentation
4. Major Trends Influencing Conventional Truck Chassis Components
- Major Trends Influencing Conventional Truck Chassis Components
- Trend 1 Gradual Electrification of Powertrain
- Various Electric Driveline Configurations
- Impact of Electrification on Axles
- Impact of Electrification on Wheel End
- Impact of Electrification on Brakes
- Trend 2 Downspeeding and the Impact on Driveline
- Impact of Downspeeding on Axles
- Trend 3 Proliferation of Tire Pressure Systems
- Trend 4 Light Weighting and the Impact on Driveline Components
- Trend 5 Vertical Integration (VI) and the Impact on Chassis
- Product Life Cycle Analysis of Key Chassis Technologies
5. Market Forecast
- Market Forecast
- Product OverviewH D Truck Axles
- HD Truck Axle Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share
- Product Overview Suspensions
HD Truck Suspension Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share
- Product Overview HD Truck Driveline Components
- HD Truck Driveline Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share
- Product Overview Brakes
- HD Truck Brakes Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share
6. Profiles of Key Suppliers
- Bendix Spicer LLC Profile
- Dana Corporation Profile
- Detroit Profile
- Hendrickson International Profile
- Meritor Inc Profile
7. Growth Opportunities in the North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Systems Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 E-axles
- Growth Opportunity 2 Air Disc Brakes (ADB)
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
8. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Bendix Spicer LLC
- Dana Corporation
- Detroit
- Hendrickson International
- Meritor Inc
