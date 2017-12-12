North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market to 2025: Axles, Suspensions, Brakes, and Driveline Components to Grow from $1.57 Billion in 2016 to $2.39 Billion in 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market Analysis 2016-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Components Market study covering axles, suspensions, brakes, and driveline components offers an executive overview of the industry with volume and revenue forecast into 2025. It examines key trends in the North American trucking industry that will impact axles, suspensions, brakes, and drivelines.

The study finds that notwithstanding price increases in components owing to technological upgrades and rising production costs, the heavy-duty truck select chassis components marketcomprising axles, suspensions, driveline and brakesis expected to grow from $1.57 Billion to $2.39 Billion by 2025. The axles market will experience the largest revenue growth at a 5.7% CAGR over the said years. While sales for the total heavy-duty truck market is expected to stay at current levels, the penetration of hybrid electric vehicles is anticipated to increase steadily at a CAGR of 46% from 2016 to 2025.

Shrinking city spaces and emission tolerance levels, along with rising societal focus on health, wellness, and wellbeing, are propelling trucks toward driver-independent technologies and electrified powertrains. Electrification of the powertrain will have a significant impact on driveline component architecture. Frost & Sullivan's annual heavy-duty fleet manager survey revealed that 16-17% of fleets currently have/plan to have diesel-electric hybrid trucks.

The fleet managers were willing to consider a premium of up to $34,000 for hybrid trucks. By 2025, nearly 4.6% of the heavy-duty trucks are expected to be hybrid/full-electric but this would require major advancements in battery technology. In this context, E-axles are a new technology, which is gaining traction for heavy-duty trucking applications. Further, the advent of in-wheel motors can eliminate the need for driveline, axles, and brakes. Thus, suppliers of these components must begin to invest in diversification to ensure survival post 2035.

Chassis component suppliers will have to position their product strategy in line with the industry trends of electrification and digitization. Component design/architecture will need to be compatible with electric vehicle architectures. Integration of connected smart' capabilities to hitherto low-technology components of axles, suspensions, drivelines, and brakes will help improve profitability of these component suppliers through value addition.

Electrification of the powertrain threatens the very presence of conventional components like axles and drivelines in the truck. Suppliers have to diversify product portfolio to mitigate the risk of these components becoming redundant in the future. Over the medium term, light weighting will be a crucial operational strategy adopted by fleets. Suppliers have to seek to deliver value on this front in order to demand product price premiums. Further, as the industry moves toward a truck-as-a-service model, component suppliers will have to be equipped to be a solution provider in new and more diverse ways than just product and aftermarket parts sales.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Impact of Top Mega Trends on HD Truck Chassis Components

Key Trends Impacting Select Chassis Components

Drivers for the Thrust Toward Electrification of HD Trucks

HD Truck Market Forecast

NA HD Truck Select Chassis Component Market Size, 2016-2025

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

Key OEMs Compared in this Study

3. Definitions and Segmentation

Commercial Vehicle Definitions and Vehicle Segmentation

4. Major Trends Influencing Conventional Truck Chassis Components

Major Trends Influencing Conventional Truck Chassis Components

Trend 1 Gradual Electrification of Powertrain

Various Electric Driveline Configurations

Impact of Electrification on Axles

Impact of Electrification on Wheel End

Impact of Electrification on Brakes

Trend 2 Downspeeding and the Impact on Driveline

Impact of Downspeeding on Axles

Trend 3 Proliferation of Tire Pressure Systems

Trend 4 Light Weighting and the Impact on Driveline Components

Trend 5 Vertical Integration (VI) and the Impact on Chassis

Product Life Cycle Analysis of Key Chassis Technologies

5. Market Forecast

Market Forecast

Product OverviewH D Truck Axles

HD Truck Axle Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share

Product Overview Suspensions

HD Truck Suspension Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share

Product Overview HD Truck Driveline Components

HD Truck Driveline Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share

Product Overview Brakes

HD Truck Brakes Market Unit Shipment Forecast and Market Share

6. Profiles of Key Suppliers

Bendix Spicer LLC Profile

Dana Corporation Profile

Detroit Profile

Hendrickson International Profile

Meritor Inc Profile

7. Growth Opportunities in the North American Heavy Duty Truck Select Chassis Systems Market

Growth Opportunity 1 E-axles

Growth Opportunity 2 Air Disc Brakes (ADB)

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

8. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned



Bendix Spicer LLC

Dana Corporation

Detroit

Hendrickson International

Meritor Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5vf27l/north_american?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716