Molecular Future Presents at the Blockchain in Chicago Event

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / The Blockchain in Chicago event was a milestone for Molecular Future as a company, as it signified the beginning of the promising blockchain start-up in the public sphere. In the days leading up to the event, the team engaged with important members of the blockchain community; answered questions they may have had, and discussed various aspects of the industry and the technology as a whole.

Jochen Renz, Managing Partner of Mobility Consulting, and Jason Tso, CEO of Molecular Future spoke in depth about Molecular's structure, and how it will operate, among other things. Mr. Renz has over 30 years of extensive experience in the field of systems engineering, software, consultancy, and advisory. Notably, Mr. Renz has been acting as an advisor for IOTA since June this year.

Attending the meetup, were also members of the Australian Hcash team. Hcash is providing its state-of-the-art, full blockchain solution for Molecular Future's platform.

The Molecular team then went to the Microsoft Technology Center; and met with Imran Khan, Business Development Manager at Microsoft's Enterprise Blockchain Solutions team. They discussed and established a preliminary collaboration plan, including the sharing of data between the two platforms, and the exchange of information between customers' KYC data, to ensure the safety and security of the platforms.

On Friday, December 8th, Hyatt Centric opened its doors to the public, as Alexandra Prodromos, Director of Operations at the Chicago Blockchain Center served as the host for Blockchain In Chicago Winter Gala. The event featured entrepreneurs of the blockchain industry, Molecular Future, as the esteemed international guests, and a keynote speech from blockchain expert and technologist, Taylor Gerring.

The Molecular Future team set up a booth in the foyer, to hand out information leaflets, the responses were overwhelmingly positive!

The Molecular Future team's presentation began with an explanation of the blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, specifically on Bitcoin. It also illustrated the real-world use cases of the blockchain technology, even at its current, very early stage of adoption.

Next, the team explained how Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies could be tangible assets. The team demonstrated with examples of how digital assets can represent physical assets. These representative assets have been around for decades, in various forms. Blockchain technology cannot only speed up these systems but also make them more efficient and fault tolerant than any current technologies can, says the Molecular team.

The third and final point of Molecular Future's presentation addresses the enormous growth in the number of companies conducting ICOa and token sales, which in turn, led to the growing number of cryptocurrency assets that need to be managed, especially for an investor with a diverse portfolio. The team quoted Forbes detailed study "Inside the Meteoric Rise of ICOs" to illustrate what contributed to the value proposition of ICOs and tokens.

CEO, Jason Tso of Molecular Future closed the presentation with his speech. He then answered questions and took the time to speak with attendees, both those still learning the fundamentals of blockchain technology and those who have extensive experience in the industry. Molecular Future was seen as one of the most promising projects presented at the event; and received numerous compliments from attendees.

