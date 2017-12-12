BIRMINGHAM, AL--(Marketwired - December 12, 2017) - Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VI, L.P. ("HUSREF VI"), which invests in real estate assets with value-add potential across major markets in the United States, announces its final close, bringing in new equity commitments of approximately $428,500,000. This closing, which includes significant institutional investors from across the United States and Europe, represents the largest close for a Harbert real estate fund to date, surpassing the approximate $407 million raised for Harbert United States Real Estate Fund V, L.P. Globally, Harbert Management Corporation manages approximately $5.3 billion of Regulatory Assets Under Management as of November 30, 2017, which includes approximately $2.5 billion in committed equity across its U.S. and European real estate funds.

HUSREF VI has already invested and committed approximately $332 million across 23 transactions creating a geographically diverse portfolio of multifamily, office, retail and mixed-use assets. The Investment Team has a robust pipeline and the opportunity to be highly selective in making investments that exhibit strong cash returns and value appreciation potential.

"We are thankful for the continued support of our existing investors, and excited by the strong group of new investors who have shown confidence in our strategy, our execution capability and the talented team we have in place," said Jon-Paul Momsen, Fund Manager for HUSREF VI. "Having successfully invested a material portion of the capital in a compelling portfolio puts us in an excellent position to selectively place the balance of the capital and continue to build on the strong performance of our predecessor funds."

About Harbert United States Real Estate Fund VI, L.P.

HUSREF VI is sponsored by Harbert Management Corporation ("HMC"). HMC, an alternative asset management firm with approximately $5.3 billion in Regulatory Assets Under Management as of November 30, 2017, is a privately owned firm formed in 1993 to sponsor alternative asset investment funds. HMC serves foundations and endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. Investment strategies include European and U.S. real estate, seniors housing, U.S. growth capital, credit solutions, independent power, European growth equity, and hedge funds. Additional information about HMC can be found at www.harbert.net.

