The tenders' capacity will be increased gradually starting from next March. The move is part of the French government's strategy to accelerate the development of solar, and reach its 2023 targets.

France's Minister Of Ecological and Solidary Transition (MTES), Nicolas Hulot has announced that the annual capacity to be allocated through the series of solar tenders launched by the French government in late 2016 will be increased from 1.45 GW to 2.45 GW.

So far, Hulot said, through the first rounds of the multi-year tenders, which are open to both rooftop and ground-mounted PV projects, around 1.3 GW of PV capacity has been assigned. Hulot clarified that the increase in capacity will ...

