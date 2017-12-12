UK budget airline easyJet cleared a major regulatory hurdle on Tuesday as its proposed acquisition of airport slots and aircraft from Air Berlin was approved by the European Commission. Competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager had investigated whether the sale of the parts from the German company would make the market less competitive, but concluded that consumers would not be affected. Air Berlin filed for insolvency earlier this year after years of financial difficulties, resulting in the ...

