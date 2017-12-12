The global renal dialysis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global renal dialysis market for 2017-2021. The market is further segmented based on treatment type (hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis) and end-user (in-center dialysis and home dialysis).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global renal dialysis market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest renal dialysis market

In 2016, the global renal dialysis market was dominated by the Americas. This region accounted for a market share of more than 41%. In the Americas, the US generated the highest revenue and the major factors that contributed for its dominance over the other countries in the region include the growing older population with an increased prevalence of end-stage renal disease. Availability of technologically advanced dialysis products with improved design and structure and reimbursements by Medicare significantly contributed to the growth of renal dialysis market in the Americas.

"The demand for peritoneal dialysis is increasing because of the introduction of the Affordable Care Act to reduce healthcare costs in hospitals to meet the healthcare reforms in the US. Several players are manufacturing renal dialysis products and providing dialysis services in the US. They are increasingly adopting strategies such as product line extension and innovation to increase their foothold in the market," says Neha Noopur, a lead urology devices research expert from Technavio.

Renal dialysis market in EMEA

In 2016, EMEA accounted for a market share of more than 33% in the global renal dialysis market. The market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period. The demand for technologically advanced medical devices is increasing in many countries of EMEA. This is because of the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease. However, low awareness in some countries in Africa restrains the market growth.

"Governments in developed countries such as Germany, France, Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, and Spain are concentrating on improving the healthcare infrastructure. Germany is a developed country that provides high-quality treatments. The country has a system of mandatory health insurance that is favorable for vendors of dialysis devices. Apart from this, there are several government initiatives to improve the quality of healthcare systems in the country," says Neha

Renal dialysis market in APAC

APAC is the fastest growing region in the global renal dialysis market. In 2016, countries such as Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia, and Singapore contributed most of the revenue to the market. This was because of the presence of local vendors that collaborate with the key vendors. Factors such as large population, high unmet demand for quality healthcare, and the increasing number of initiatives by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure are predicted to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing awareness among individuals about various dialysis treatment options and the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension (increasing the risk of kidney failure) are driving the growth of the market. Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the efficiency and effectiveness of various dialysis treatment options when a kidney donor is unavailable is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Some of the vendors in the global renal dialysis market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Asahi Kasei

B. Braun Melsungen

Baxter

DaVita

Diaverum

