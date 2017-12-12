Rolls Royce's chairman Ian Davis bought into the engineer's shares as they approached an area of technical resistance towards 830p. On 12 December, Davis purchased 11,922 shares at 833p apiece, for a total transaction amount of £99,250.65. In a trading update released roughly a month earlier, the company said its financial performance for 2017 was on track, despite continued weak demand in the offshore oil and gas market. The engine-maker added it was making good progress in efforts to turn ...

