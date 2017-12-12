London stocks extended their gains on Tuesday as supply disruptions boosted the energy sector and investors mulled higher than expected UK inflation figures. The FTSE 100 added almost 47 point or 0.6% to finish at 7,500.41, while the pound was up 0.2% against the euro to 1.1358 but down 0.1% on the dollar at 1.3326, following a brief spike higher on the back of the latest inflation figures. Data released earlier by the Office for National Statistics showed UK consumer price inflation has risen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...