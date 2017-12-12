British American Tobacco is proud to announce that it has earned the Top Employer Asia Pacific seal of recognition, in addition to being certified as a Top Employer in five countries: Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Russia and Malaysia.

The annual international research undertaken by the Top Employers Institute recognises leading employers around the world: those that provide excellent employee conditions, nurture and develop talent throughout all levels of the organisation, and which strive to continuously optimise employment practices.

Crucial to the Top Employers process is that participating companies must complete a stringent research process and meet the required high standard to achieve the certification. To further reinforce the validity of the process, all answers were independently audited.

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, said: "British American Tobacco belongs to a very exclusive global community of Top Employers and it's continuously showing great achievements. In 2017 it was certified for the seventh consecutive year as Top Employers Europe. Recently, it has achieved the certification as Top Employer in Africa 2018. Malaysia, Indonesia, Russia, Australia and Japan have been awarded the Top Employers Asia Pacific 2018 Certification due to the outstanding policies and practices offered to their employees. BAT has always been a company focused on attracting the best talent, not only offering excellent conditions but also ensuring exciting career opportunities on their worldwide locations."

Fiona Plush, British American Tobacco's Regional Head of Talent OE, Asia Pacific, said: "The award is a great recognition of our continuous efforts to invest in our people by providing a work environment that engages, inspires, promotes ownership and accountability; and supports the development and wellbeing of our people."

