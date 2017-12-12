Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Forum Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FDC) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,750,000 units ("Unit") at a price of $0.08 per Unit for total proceeds of $300,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one flow-through common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one non-flow through common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 30 months from the date of closing of the financing.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval and all securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the private placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds from this financing will be used for exploration of the Company's 100% owned Maurice Point Project adjacent to the Maurice Bay uranium deposit.

About Forum Uranium

Forum Uranium Corp. is a Canadian-based energy company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. Forum has assembled a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of mine discoveries for unconformity-style uranium deposits in Canada. The Company has a strategy to discover near surface uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan by exploring on its 100% owned properties and through strategic partnerships and joint ventures with Cameco, AREVA, Rio Tinto Exploration, NexGen and Uracan.

