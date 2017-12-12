Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Denis Taschuk, President and CEO of Radient Technologies Inc., on the company's technology that will revolutionize ingredient extraction.





Radient Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RTI):

Radient develops and manufactures extracts for our customers. The solutions we provide allow our customers to have competitive advantages in their marketplace. Using our core technology Microwave Assisted Processing, or M.A.P., our solutions can provide substantially higher yields and purity when compared to conventional natural extraction.

