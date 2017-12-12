OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Note to Editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Corel Corporation today announced that it has acquired ClearSlide Inc., the sales engagement platform leader that enables sales, marketing, and service teams to drive more successful customer interactions. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

With this acquisition, Corel will make significant investment into the development of ClearSlide's cloud-based platform, fueling its technology leadership and enabling ClearSlide to grow its business in new markets. Leveraging the strength of Corel's ecommerce experience, global channels, and robust network of partners, ClearSlide will have new opportunities to expand its presence both in North America and internationally. Corel welcomes team members from ClearSlide's sales, marketing, product management, and development groups.

"ClearSlide is an incredible platform that gives sales and marketing teams powerful insights to transform how they interact with customers and deliver success. With this backing from Corel, ClearSlide will benefit from a strong foundation to accelerate its growth and secure its position as the global standard for customer engagement technology," said Patrick Nichols, CEO of Corel.

"With Corel's support, ClearSlide will unlock exciting opportunities to expand our business in international markets and serve our users in new ways. Since our founding, we've had a singular vision to transform the way sales professionals do their jobs and this partnership will take this vision to the next level. I'm very excited about the possibilities ahead for our business and our customers," said Jim Benton, ClearSlide co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

"Our ClearSlide team brings deep expertise in helping clients better navigate the major complexities of modern selling. Today's sales and marketing professionals know what it's like to operate in an environment where buying decisions are influenced by multiple stakeholders; finding content is overwhelming; and it's critical to identify content that resonates with customers in the sales process. With a focus on these universal challenges, ClearSlide gives customers the insight they need to succeed. This knowledge-centric approach is the future of sales and marketing and we see exciting opportunities in this growing B2B market," added Nichols.

ClearSlide makes it easy for sales and marketing teams to find the best content, effectively communicate, and get insights into exactly how customers engage. ClearSlide helps sales and marketing teams make every interaction count and create truly amazing customer experiences. ClearSlide customers achieve higher seller productivity, increased sales management effectiveness, and stronger content ROI. ClearSlide serves over 2,000 companies with nearly 1 billion minutes of engagement from customers like Autodesk, Comcast, Expedia, Medtronic, Novartis, The Economist, Paychex, Thomson Reuters, Verizon, and more.

About Corel

Corel is one of the world's top software companies. Our mission is simple: to help people achieve new levels of creativity, productivity, and success. For more information, please visit www.corel.com.

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, CorelDRAW, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide and the ClearSlide logo are registered trademarks of ClearSlide Inc. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners. Patents: www.corel.com/patent

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/ClearSlidelogo.jpg

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jessica Gould

Corel PR

jessica.gould@corel.com

www.corel.com



