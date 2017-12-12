Symsoft Rated Tier 1 SMS Firewall Vendor by Mobile Network Operators for Second Consecutive Year

STOCKHOLM, December 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Symsoft, the operator division within CLX Communications AB (publ.) (XSTO: CLX), has for the second consecutive year, been named among an elite group of vendors to receive the highest rating of a 'Tier 1 SMS Firewall Vendor' by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in the new Roaming Consulting Company (ROCCO) SMS Firewall Vendor Performance Report, 2017.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/491807/Symsoft_Logo.jpg )



The report, which canvassed opinion from 172 MNOs (including 7 Group MNO respondents) in 141 countries, is the global benchmark for firewall performance and leadership.

Within the report, Symsoft received the highest score of any vendor in key areas including trust and the ability to protect against both inbound and outbound A2P SMS threats. The later accolade, coming in recognition of Symsoft's true understanding of the market and collaborative approach in creating truly outstanding threat protection for MNOs. Symsoft also ranked highest for 'flexibility of business models' resulting from a revenue share model which reduces the barrier to entry for many MNOs.

Symsoft also received the highest rating for its 'pro-active network penetration testing capabilities', based on the impact of its Firewall Update Service, part of a suite of SMS Firewall services which enable Symsoft to provide the best the industry's most robust solution to SMS fraud prevention.

Petter Näslund VP Product Management at Symsoft continued: "The ROCCO Firewall Report is comprehensive and widely considered to be the industry standard when it comes to firewall product and service evaluation. Achieving top tier status for the second year running underlines our commitment to developing a best-in-class technology platform and our understanding of the security needs of mobile operators and the importance of providing a high bar of consumer satisfaction with mobile messaging so that the ecosystem has a long-term, sustainable future."

Analyst firm mobileSQUARED estimates that grey-route messaging will cost the Enterprise Messaging ecosystem $82 billion between 2015 and 2020 unless adequate firewalling is set up to prevent its widespread practice.

About Symsoft(http://www.symsoft.com)

Symsoft is a trusted partner to over 75 operators cross 4 continents. We provide innovative, robust and scalable software and services for our customers in the areas of Real-Time BSS, Value Added Services, Fraud Prevention and Signalling Security. Combining applications in our portfolio and leveraging our substantial experience allows us to deliver end to end solutions for traditional operators, virtual operators and enabler as well as IoT Service Providers. In order to cater to our customers' needs, our solutions are provided on-premises, as a managed service or in the cloud.

We create value for our customers by strengthening their competitive position by reducing their time to market, providing access to new revenue streams, limiting fraud and achieving significant reductions in the cost of ownership through flexible deployment options and multiple service levels.

Symsoft is the operator division of CLX Communications AB (publ.) - XSTO:CLX (www.clxcommunications.com) listed on Nasdaq stock exchange in Stockholm.

About ROCCO(The Roaming Consulting Company)

ROCCO is the 100% neutral Research, Strategy and Education Company based in the UK. For 3.5 years we have providing research into Roaming and Interconnect Vendors on behalf of Mobile Network Operators interested in making the right Vendor decisions as well as on all kinds of hot topics that interest them. Over 500 MNOs contribute to our research annually.