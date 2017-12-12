SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the facility management category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Interior Design Services Procurement Research Report' and 'Wireline Logging Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Interior Design Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global interior design services market can be attributed to the rise in government initiatives for promoting construction and real-estate across economies. Also, the increase in the global population and rapid urbanization in major cities in such as Beijing, China, New York, Tokyo, and Japan have considerably contributed to the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing demand for commercial buildings, such as resorts and hotels, retail outlets, workplace, and hospitals are expected to drive the growth of this market due to the need for a comfortable and luxurious ambiance that appeals to the end-user.

Interior Design Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in assessing the reliability of subcontractors.

The difficulty in identifying and choosing the required material based on the requirement.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the interior design services market should engage with service providers that utilize visual and tactile approaches like providing a sample of the fabric, as it helps them in understanding the quality of materials and helps in selecting the required material based on their needs. Also, the buyers should enter into an NDA with service providers for obtaining the details of subcontractors.

Global Wireline Logging Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the wireline logging services market can be attributed to the rise in drilling and exploration activities across geographies. There is an increased spend on upstream activities by oil and gas companies in regions like Canada and US, with an aim to exploit the potential shale gas and oil reserves. The growing demand for energy has also contributed to the rise in drilling and exploration activities in all parts of the world.

Wireline Logging Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in determining the tools required during the initial evaluation.

The stringent government regulations concerning oil gas leaks, and water contamination.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in wireline logging services market should engage with suppliers after assessing their proven track records. They should also ensure that they use advanced conveyance systems that help in ensuring the safety of logging tools. The buyers should perform specific safety checks on all logging tools provided by the suppliers before using them at the rig site. Moreover, they can collaborate with suppliers and in-house experts to ensure minimal delay or downtime.

