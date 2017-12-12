SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched two procurement research reports on the professional services category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the professional services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'IT Consulting Services Procurement Research Report' and 'Business Operations Consulting Services Procurement Research Report'

Global IT Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global IT consulting services market can be attributed to the rise in demand for advanced online interaction mediums. It includes mobile chats and virtual agents which help in reducing operating costs and also increase cross-border collaborations. Moreover, with a growing number of organizations shifting towards cloud computing, the demand for IT consulting services is expected to increase over the forecast period. The use of cloud-based platforms requires specialized IT consultants to implement and support the infrastructure; this further increases the demand for IT consulting services.

IT Consulting Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in identifying and defining requirements in terms of IT consulting services.

The lack of technical expertise and industry-specific knowledge.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the IT consulting services market should gain a clear understanding of business requirements before making a procurement decision. They should also set phase-wise timelines for projects, as this helps them to avoid cost overruns and delays. They should adopt the practice of defining their requirements pertaining to the services at the initial stage. Moreover, the integration of procured processes with organizational infrastructure is crucial for buyers to ensure the efficacy of IT consulting services.

Global Business Operations Consulting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the business operations consulting services market can be attributed to the increase in globalization, the need to manage risks, and the digitization of business operations. Also, the demand for cost-cutting and downsizing has led to improvements in different business processes.The operational aspects of organizational domains such as HR, finance, and sales and marketing have undergone significant transformations; this acts as one of the major growth drivers for the global business operations consulting services market.

Business Operations Consulting Services Procurement Challenges:

The difficulties in keeping pace with technological developments within the industry.

The challenges in managing potential changes in regulation.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the business operations consulting services market should identify and engage with domestic suppliers that offer reasonable rates. The buyers should also ensure that they evaluate import quantities in advance and sign future-based contracts. Moreover, they should collaborate with service providers who can develop a holistic understanding of all aspects of the product development.

