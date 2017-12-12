Dreyfus Ashby Co., a leading wine and spirits importer with a distinguished portfolio of family estate brands from around the world, is proud to announce the addition of the renowned Domaine de la Solitude to its fine wine portfolio. This addition, effective January 1, 2018, allows Dreyfus Ashby to complement its premium wine offerings with one of the oldest and most renowned Châteauneuf-du-Pape producers.

Domaine de la Solitude belongs to one of the most ancient families native to Châteauneuf-du-Pape. In France, as early as the 14th century, traces of the family can be found, but in Italy they go further back to the ancient but just as renowned illustrious BARBERINI name, among whose ancestors number Pope Urban VIII, as well as two cardinals. Generations of winemakers at Domaine de la Solitude have worked hard to consistently preserve the high quality of their wines. In the 1980s, brothers Michel and Jean Lançon took the future of Domaine de la Solitude in their hands, focusing attention on the vineyards. Over the past several years, Michel's son Florent Lançon has taken over the day-to-day operations of the Domaine, continuing to make improvements while preserving the traditions of his father and uncle. The Estate is a contiguous 100 acres, planted to 86 acres of red grapes and 14.8 acres of white grapes, with vines averaging 50 years of age.

"The wines from Domaine de la Solitude are perfect additions to our portfolio of outstanding producers from around the world, and in particular France, complementing the world class wines of Maison Joseph Drouhin, Chateau Petrus, Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue, Chateau Trotanoy, Chateau Belair-Monange, Champagne Drappier, and Chateau de Campuget," said John Caruso, President and CEO of Dreyfus Ashby Co. "For more than 60 years, our company has had the privilege to represent some of the world's most sought-after wines in the U.S. market, and we are continuing the tradition with this new partnership" Caruso added.

About Dreyfus, Ashby Co.

Dreyfus, Ashby Co., a national importer representing a global portfolio of fine wine, spirits and sake, was founded in London, England more than 70 years ago by Swiss-born Michel Dreyfus. In 1945, he moved the company to New York City, where it is headquartered today. From the beginning Dreyfus, Ashby Co. devoted itself to dealing in superior wines from renowned family-owned vineyards and estates. In 1985, Burgundy's premier wine family, Joseph Drouhin, purchased Dreyfus, Ashby and it is currently led in New York by president and CEO John Caruso. Dreyfus, Ashby markets its products in all 50 states with a team of experienced sales specialists located across the country.

Besides the fine burgundies of Maison Joseph Drouhin and their properties in Oregon Domaine Drouhin and Roserock, Dreyfus, Ashby's portfolio also includes: Chateau Petrús, Chateau Trotanoy, and Belair-Monange from Bordeaux; Champagne Drappier; Domaine Comte Georges de Vogue; Château de Campuget; Tedeschi from Valpolicella; Marqués de Vargas; spirits from G.E. Massenez, and other wines from Bordeaux, Alsace, Languedoc, Spain, Argentina, Switzerland, South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and India. For more information: www.dreyfusashby.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212006313/en/

Contacts:

Dreyfus Ashby Co.

Cathy Lischak, 212-818-0770

Director of Marketing

c.lischak@dreyfusashby.com