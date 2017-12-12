Pro-Dex, Inc. Announces Top Workplace Recognition, Best Scientific Medical Product Award and Placement as a Fastest-Growing Orange County Company

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / PRO-DEX, INC. (NASDAQ: PDEX) announced that on December 7, 2017, Pro-Dex was named one of the 2017 Top Workplaces in Orange County by the Orange County Register. This is the second consecutive year that Pro-Dex has received this honor. This announcement follows Pro-Dex being recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as number 8 among Orange County's fastest-growing small public companies list published on October 30, 2017. This is also the second consecutive year for this honor, moving up from number 11 in 2016.

"We are very pleased to repeat both of these honors," said Richard L (Rick) Van Kirk, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "To be recognized by our employees as a Top Workplace reflects our entire team's commitment to make Pro-Dex a place people want to work. To remain one of Orange County's fastest-growing small public companies also reflects the contributions of everyone here, and we thank each of them for their commitment and effort."

Pro-Dex also announced that on November 3, 2017, it received an award from the Uptick Network for the Best Scientific Medical Product. "We are excited to be recognized for our new products." Mr. Van Kirk continued, "An award such as this helps us share the news that in addition to manufacturing we also provide technology solutions to our partners as well."

About Pro-Dex, Inc. :

Pro-Dex, Inc. specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, multi-function surgical drivers and shavers used primarily in the orthopedic and maxocranial facial markets. Pro-Dex has patented adoptive torque-limiting software and proprietary sealing solutions which appeal to its customers, primarily medical device distributors. Pro-Dex also sells dental instruments and rotary air motors. Its Fineline Molds division manufactures plastic injection molding for a variety of industries. Pro-Dex's products are found in hospitals, dental offices, and medical engineering labs around the world. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.pro-dex.com.

Statements herein concerning the Company's plans, growth and strategies may include "forward-looking statements" within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments, and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those suggested as a result of various factors. Interested parties should refer to the disclosure concerning the operational and business concerns of the Company set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Richard L. Van Kirk, Chief Executive Officer

(949) 769-3200

SOURCE: Pro-Dex, Inc.