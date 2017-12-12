Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Amino Acids Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the agro commodities and raw materials industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of amino acids and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The global demand for amino acids is driven by their use in industries such as animal feed, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals," says SpendEdge procurement analyst A Kowshik. "Also, the demand for amino acids from the animal feed sector has increased owing to the rise in meat consumption and the growing awareness about the quality of meat along with the need to prevent poultry diseases such as fowl cholera and psittacosis," added Kowshik.

Procurement analysts at SpendEdge highlight the following top three market trends that are contributing to the growth of the Global Amino Acids Market:

Rise in the fortification of food products with amino acids.

Advances in the enhancement of essential amino acids in horticultural plants.

The rise in investments in developing technologies.

The rise in the fortification of food products with amino acids:

This market is experiencing an increase in the fortification of food products, which involves the addition of micronutrients to food with an aim to reduce malnutrition at the global level. Also, fortification of staple cereals with pure amino acids helps in improving their nutritional value. Fortification of grains can be done using concentrates of peanuts, cottonseed, and coconut. Moreover, this process is gaining popularity among the buyers as it provides them an opportunity to offer nutritional products to end-consumers.

Advances in the enhancement of essential amino acids in horticultural plants:

The use of genetic engineering techniques helps in increasing the content of amino acids in crops and horticultural plants; this has led to the adoption of these techniques in the amino acids market. Essential amino acids likemethionine, lysine, threonine, and tryptophan are required for the optimum growth of plants. The addition of micronutrients, the mode of addition, and the market forms of the micronutrients need different technologies that help in fortifying amino acids. Also, by offering essential amino acids products, buyers can expand their business and cater to the growing needs of the end-users.

The rise in investments in developing technologies:

The global amino acids market is experiencing a rise in investments in emerging technologies, as it helps in enhancing the efficiency of the amino acid production process. Also, an increasing number of suppliers are engaging in R&D related to amino acids to innovate technologies that will improve the effectiveness of the production process. Fermentation technology is used in the production of amino acids, as it utilizes materials derived from agricultural products. Moreover, the enhancement of the fermentation process enables buyers to obtain high-quality amino acids.

