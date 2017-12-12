Android Authority Announces Best of Android 2017 & New Product Review Methodology

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Android Authority, the world's leading publication for all things Android, is announcing its 'Best of Android' finalists for 2017. In addition to announcing the Best of Android Awards for 2017, Android Authority is announcing the advancement of its testing and review methodology. This new proprietary process includes both objective and subjective aspects, using a total of over 40 individual tests and 100+ different criteria. Going forward, all reviews will be conducted in this manner, starting with this year's annual 'Best of Android' smartphone awards.

'Android Authority's dedicated testing lab ensures accurate results,' said Christian Thomas, Head of Product Testing for Android Authority. 'Partnerships with professional camera testing technology companies such as Imatest and Pantone and display testing company Calman have ensured the most objective results possible were achieved. In addition to a custom testing audio interface utilizing RightMark Audio Analyzer suite, we've also developed custom performance tests such as those needed for accurate battery testing.'

Finalists of Android Authority's Best of Android 2017 include:

BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition

Google Pixel 2 XL

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

LG V30

Lenovo Moto Z2 Force

Nokia 8

OnePlus 5T

Razer Phone

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Sony Xperia XZ1

Throughout the week, readers will be able to participate by voting for the two Reader's Choice awards - Best Camera and Best Phone. Readers can also enter to win one of the top three flagship phones overall. Even better, every 'Best of Android' post this week includes a special code, which will increase chances of winning.

Award criteria includes:

Display - Brightness, Color Temperature, Gamma

Performance - Speed of Device's Operation, Detailed Benchmark Results, Memory Speed

Audio - Speaker Loudness, Headphone Output, Noise and Distortion, Frequency Response

Battery - WiFi browsing, Gaming, Video Playback, Charging time

Camera - Color and Noise, Resolution, Video Resolution, both objectively and subjectively

Best of Android Awards include:

Smartphone Brand of the Year

Best Smartphone of 2017

Best Bang for Buck Smartphone of 2017

Best of Android - Camera (Objective)

Best of Android - Camera (Subjective)

Best of Android - Performance

Best of Android - Battery

Best of Android - Audio

Best of Android - User Experience

Best Phone of 2017 - Reader's Choice

Best Smartphone Camera of 2017 - Reader's Choice

Additionally, there will be a 'Best of Android - Honorable Mention' award for leading devices that ranked second or third in each of the above categories.

'Let's be honest - smartphones are becoming more homogeneous, the differences more minute, the value proposition ever more challenging to determine. As such, it is our role to help consumers truly know which device is the best for them,' said Darcy LaCouvee, Co-founder of Android Authority. 'This year's finalists and winners went head-to-head through in-depth testing led by the Android Authority team. We are delighted to congratulate all those who made it through.'

For complete details on testing criteria, visit Android Authority's How We Test page. For the latest on Best of Android 2017, visit their hub page, where readers will find links to every post as it goes live, as well as the giveaway and most importantly - the award winners!

