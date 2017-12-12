Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Data Deposit Box Inc. ("Data Deposit Box") (CSE: DDB) (OTC Pink: DDBXF) (FSE: 2DD), a global provider of cloud backup and recovery technology, announces that it has granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company, in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan, an aggregate of 12,300,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.05 per common share for a period of 5 years.

Data Deposit Box, a pioneer of cloud backup and recovery technology, has set a new industry standard by providing the SMB market with the same level of security and protection that is available to large enterprises. Data Deposit Box patented backup technology, known for its Exabyte scalability, advanced data reduction capabilities and ease-of-use, has won prestigious industry awards and has been featured in many key industry publications.

Data Deposit Box technologies and solutions are currently used daily by SMB customers for online backup and recovery, archiving, disaster readiness, secure file sharing, and remote access.

