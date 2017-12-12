sprite-preloader
WKN: A0ESUB ISIN: NO0010199052 Ticker-Symbol: T3L 
12.12.2017 | 22:29
Mandatory Notification of Trade - Flagging: NextGenTel Holding ASA

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Synesi AS, a company owned by Espen Fjogstad, member of the board of directors of NextGenTel Holding ASA (the "Company"), has 12 December 2017 purchased 500,000 shares in NextGenTel Holding ASA at an average price of NOK 19.00 per share. After this transaction, Synesi AS holds 1,250,000 shares in the Company. This represents 5.37% of total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

NextGenTel Holding ASA
