Triton Digital, the leading technology provider to the global audio industry, announced today a partnership with South Africa's leading digital publisher solutions company, 365 Digital, whereby 365 Digital will leverage the industry's leading programmatic audio marketplace, a2x, and promote the benefits and efficacy of the digital audio channel to publishers and advertisers throughout South Africa.

Triton Digital's a2x is the world's first programmatic marketplace for digital audio. Utilized by buyers around the world, a2x supports both open marketplace and private transactions, providing complete control over deal terms, brand safety, and ad quality. 365 Digital will utilize the intuitive tools within a2x to effortlessly execute non-skippable audio buys across the engaged digital audiences of podcasts, broadcast radio streams, online games, sports, and online music services.

"No other audio technology provider is as committed to leadership and innovation as Triton Digital, and we are thrilled to partner with them to provide brands, agencies, and publishers throughout the region with the tools, data, and support they need to take advantage of this extraordinarily effective marketing channel," said Julian Jordaan, Commercial Director at 365 Digital. "With unrivalled yield optimization and a continuous flow of connected DSPs, a2x will enable publishers and advertisers to buy audio programmatically and scale their campaigns across a number of South Africa's premier publishers and content types through a single, transparent exchange."

"We are proud to partner with 365 Digital to fuel programmatic audio in South Africa," said Benjamin Masse, Managing Director, Market Development and Strategy at Triton Digital. "We look forward to working with them to provide publishers and advertisers throughout South Africa with the tools and support they need to connect with new and engaged audiences in a meaningful way."

Inventory within a2x is accessible to buyers through a number of DSPs, including MediaMath, The Trade Desk, AudioTrade, RTBiQ, and AppNexus.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital is building a better audio marketplace by making online audio advertising more accessible, intelligent, and effective. Launched in 2006 and operating in more than 45 countries, Triton Digital is the largest global technology and services provider to the digital audio industry. Triton's technology is designed to help broadcasters, podcasters, and music services streamline their day-to-day operations, build their online audience, and maximize their online revenue. Its comprehensive product suite includes online audience measurement, streaming delivery and media players, advertising technology and online audience engagement tools. In addition, Triton operates a programmatic audio advertising marketplace that delivers a streamlined and effective way for brands to reach a range of audio audiences through a single programmatic platform.

About 365 Digital

365 Digital is an end-to-end digital publisher solutions company providing premier South African publishers with monetization and technology solutions and offering advertisers access to innovative advertising opportunities and marketplaces of premium ad inventory.

With its headquarters in Cape Town, South Africa, the company is committed to unlocking the revenue potential of the country's top publishers and to providing advertisers with premium digital marketing that performs.

