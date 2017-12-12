Elk Grove Milling: Tons of Stable Mix Donated to Feed Displaced Horses

ELK GROVE, CA / ACCESWIRE / December 12, 2017 / With hundreds of horses perishing in the Southern California wildfires, hundreds more have been displaced to area stables and fairgrounds. Elk Grove Milling of Elk Grove, California, manufacturer of Stable Mix™ feed products, is shipping horse feed to assist in their care.

In partnership with Kruse Feed & Supply, three tons of Stable Mix™ horse feed was delivered to help evacuated horses being held at the Del Mar facility on Friday, Dec. 8th. Another 12 tons of feed is scheduled to be delivered next week to help offset the feeding cost of hundreds of horses stabled at that location.

"The need is so great that volunteers were grabbing the feed right off the truck to feed the horses," says Wes Alcott, distributor partner and owner of Kruse Feed and Supply.

About Elk Grove Milling:

Elk Grove Milling is on the cutting edge of the feed industry, manufacturing the highest quality feed that provides 100% of your animals' daily requirement of vitamins and minerals in a convenient pelleted feed that your animals love. Every day, Elk Grove Milling strives for one goal - the health, wellness, and happiness of your animals. Visit www.ElkGroveMilling.com for more information.

