Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV: FA) ("Fountain Asset") are pleased to inform that the Board of Directors in their meeting held on November 21, 2017 has elected Mr. Paul Kelly as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kelly has served as a member of the Board of Directors since 2014.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, technology and biotechnology.

For further information: Andrew Parks at (647) 344-4429 or visit Fountain Asset Corp.'s website at www.fountainassetcorp.com.