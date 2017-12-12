Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2017) - Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited (TSXV: NTRL) (formerly, Xylitol Canada Inc. (TSXV: XYL)) (the "Company") confirms the halt trade placed on its common shares this morning by IIROC has been lifted. The trading was halted due to technical issues with processing trades in the common shares through CDS Clearing And Depository Services as a result of the name change of the Company effected on December 11, 2017.

For further information on the Company's name change please see the press release issued December 11, 2017.

About Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited is a leading natural sweetener company that promotes healthier eating by selling food products that reduce refined, added sugar consumption. With obesity and diabetes reaching unprecedented levels, the Company is focused on making a positive impact in reducing these lifestyle diseases. Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited products are sold in over 7,000 stores including major retail customers such as Loblaws, Walmart, Whole Foods, Costco, Publix, Sprouts and distributors including UNFI and KeHE.

For more information about Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited please contact:

Steven Haasz

CEO and a director of Sweet Natural Trading Co. Limited

416.288.1019

shaasz@sweetnaturaltrading.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.