RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/12/17 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HPB)(FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix"), an immuno-oncology company developing drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 12, 2017 (the "Meeting").

There were 32 shareholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 52,631,016 shares, representing 52.60% of Helix's total issued and outstanding shares.

1. Amendment to Articles

The special resolution to amend the articles of Helix to decrease the minimum number of directors of the corporation to four was approved by at least two-thirds of the votes cast by the shareholders who voted in respect of the special resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of the amendment to the articles of Helix as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52,501,856 99.97 15,687 0.03% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

2. Fixing the Number of Directors

The resolution to approve the fixing of the number of directors to be elected at four was approved by a majority of votes cast by shareholders who voted in respect of the resolution present or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Management received proxies in respect of fixing the number of directors at four as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Against ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52,500,856 99.97 16,687 0.03% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

3. Election of Directors

Each of the nominees for election as directors listed in Helix's management information circular dated November 6, 2017 was elected as a director of Helix for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of directors of Helix as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sylwester Cacek 52,498,506 99.96 19,037 0.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Heman Chao 52,499,306 99.97 18,237 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Slawomir Majewski 52,499,306 99.97 18,237 0.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marek Orlowski 52.499,306 99.97 18,237 0.03 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

4. Appointment of Auditor

BDO Canada LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Helix until the next annual meeting of shareholders at remuneration to be fixed by the directors. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Helix as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Votes For Votes Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- # % # % ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 52,537,839 100.00 10 0.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Helix BioPharma Corp.

9120 Leslie Street, Suite 205

Richmond Hill, Ontario, L4B 3J9

905-841-2300

ir@helixbiopharma.com



