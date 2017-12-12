GENOCEA LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $500,000 In Genocea Biosciences, Inc. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, reminds investors in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. ("Genocea" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: GNCA) of the January 2, 2018 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of all those who purchased Genocea securities between May 5, 2017 and September 25, 2017 (the "Class Period"). The case, Emerson v. Genocea Biosciences, Inc., No. 1:17-cv-12137 was filed on October 31, 2017.

The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's finances were insufficient to support Phase 3 trials of the Company's lead product candidate GEN-003; (ii) accordingly, Genocea had overstated the prospects for GEN-003; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Genocea's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Specifically, on September 25, 2017, after market close, Genocea disclosed that it was halting spending and activities on GEN-003 and exploring strategic alternatives for the drug. Additionally, the Company announced that it was cutting 40% of its workforce.

On this news, Genocea's share price fell from $5.33 per share on September 25, 2017 to a closing price of $1.25 on September 26, 2017-a $4.08 or a 76.55% drop.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

