Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. Acquires Maple Hills Mobile Home Park

PINEVILLE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2017 / Manufactured Housing Properties Inc. (OTC PINK: MHPC) has acquired the Maple Hills Homes manufactured housing community located in Mills River, NC. The 73 pad property is located in the Asheville, NC metro area.

This is the company's seventh acquisition and brings the total number of pads owned to 430. Manufactured Housing Properties is actively seeking to expand its portfolio of manufactured housing communities.

Manufactured Housing Properties Inc., together with its affiliates acquires, owns, and operates manufactured housing communities.

