

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release October figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are expected to rise 2.7 percent on month and fall 3.9 percent on year following the 8.1 percent monthly decline and the 3.5 percent yearly drop.



Australia will see October numbers for new home sales and December data for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



In September, new home sales sank 6.1 percent on month. In November, the consumer confidence index lost 1.7 percent to a score of 99.7.



