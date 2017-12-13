

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan spiked a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - coming in at 850.9 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 8.1 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 2.3 percent - again beating expectations for a fall of 3.9 percent following the 3.5 percent drop in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, advanced 5.6 percent on month and gained 13.4 percent on year to 2.450 trillion yen.



